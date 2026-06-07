"GMA3" Guest List: John Reynolds, Ann Wilson, and More to Appear Week of June 8th
Plus, Jordan Lucas, Matthew Scialabba and Melissa Pellegrino, Chef David Nayfeld, and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 8-12. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 8-12
- Monday, June 8
- John Reynolds (Never Change!)
- Matthew Scialabba and Melissa Pellegrino (Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy’s Beach Clubs)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, June 9
- Amber Mayfield Hewett (Your Turn to Host)
- Chef David Nayfeld (Dad, What’s for Dinner?)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, June 10
- Lara Spencer interviews singer Ann Wilson
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, June 11
- Summer Athletic Fashion with Sally Fields
- GMA Out Loud: volleyball player Jordan Lucas chats with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 12
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New Mexico
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.