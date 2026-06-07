"GMA3" Guest List: John Reynolds, Ann Wilson, and More to Appear Week of June 8th

Plus, Jordan Lucas, Matthew Scialabba and Melissa Pellegrino, Chef David Nayfeld, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 8-12. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 8-12

Monday, June 8 John Reynolds (Never Change!) Matthew Scialabba and Melissa Pellegrino (Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy’s Beach Clubs) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, June 9 Amber Mayfield Hewett (Your Turn to Host) Chef David Nayfeld (Dad, What’s for Dinner?) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 10 Lara Spencer interviews singer Ann Wilson ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 11 Summer Athletic Fashion with Sally Fields GMA Out Loud: volleyball player Jordan Lucas chats with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 12 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New Mexico Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.