"GMA3" Guest List: John Reynolds, Ann Wilson, and More to Appear Week of June 8th

Plus, Jordan Lucas, Matthew Scialabba and Melissa Pellegrino, Chef David Nayfeld, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 8-12. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 8-12

  • Monday, June 8
    • John Reynolds (Never Change!)
    • Matthew Scialabba and Melissa Pellegrino (Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy’s Beach Clubs)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, June 9
    • Amber Mayfield Hewett (Your Turn to Host)
    • Chef David Nayfeld (Dad, What’s for Dinner?)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, June 10
    • Lara Spencer interviews singer Ann Wilson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, June 11
    • Summer Athletic Fashion with Sally Fields
    • GMA Out Loud: volleyball player Jordan Lucas chats with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 12

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.