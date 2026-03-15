"GMA3" Guest List: Elijah Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and More to Appear Week of March 16th

Plus, "GMA3" spotlights the new season of "The Bachelorette," Freeform's "That Thrifting Show," and focuses on 2026 Beauty and Bedding awards.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 16-20. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 16-20

Monday, March 16 Joe Zee, Jay Manuel and Tiffany Reid (Oscars fashion recap) Red Carpet Looks for Less with Lori Bergamotto Stephen Sanchez (New album LOVE, LOVE, LOVE) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, March 17 Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Bedding Awards with Lexie Sachs (executive director of strategy and operations) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, March 18 Elijah Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar (Ready or Not 2: Here I Come) Taylor Frankie Paul (The Bachelorette) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 19 Lara Spencer (That Thrifting Show) Celebrating Women’s History month with Shaina Rainford (Founder and CEO of Bask & Lather) and Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 20 NewBeauty Beauty Awards with Britt Fallon (Director of beauty) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in West Virginia The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.