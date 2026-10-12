"GMA3" Guest List: Ryan Phillippe, Terry Bradshaw, and More to Appear Week of October 12th

Plus, the cast of "The Lowdown," Collin Gosselin, Chandra Wilson, Este Haim, Mario Cantone, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 12-16. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 12-16

Monday, October 12 Dating and relationship coach Sabrina Zohar (Why Am I Like This?) Collin Gosselin discusses his new memoir In the Shadow of Eight with Juju Chang National Farmers Day: Celebrating Female Dairy Farmers with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 13 Este Haim (Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up!) Ethan Hawke, Betty Gilpin and Tommy Lee Jones (The Lowdown) Terry Bradshaw (Looking for Terry: A Memoir) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Denver Broncos

Wednesday, October 14 Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy) Ryan Phillippe (9-1-1: Nashville) John Kanell Dancing with the Stars recap with ballroom dancer Kym Johnson-Herjavec

Thursday, October 15 Mario Cantone (Creepy Cinema) Kristy Garza and Kari Bravata discuss The Swan with Rhiannon Ally Ms. Appleberry and Allie Rivera Quiñonez ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Friday, October 16 Chef Ryan Bartlow discusses new cookbook Essentially Basque with Will Reeve Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Toy Awards The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



