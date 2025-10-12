"GMA3" Guest List: Jason Clarke, Joey Graziadei and More to Appear Week of October 13th

The show also welcomes, Chefs Carla Hall and Gabrielle Hamilton; ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Courtney Cronin and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 13-17. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 13-17

Monday, October 13 Jason Clarke ( Murdaugh: Death in the Family Chef Gabrielle Hamilton ( Next of Kin: A Memoir ) Mike Greenberg ( Monday Night Football Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 14 Chef Carla Hall ( Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party ) Science of You series with Becky Worley Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Wednesday, October 15 Joey Graziadei recaps Dancing with the Stars Dancing with the Stars podcast host former Bachelor Science of You series with Becky Worley Will Ganss and Kathy Buccio (Secondhand fashion for kids) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Thursday, October 16 Behind the Scenes of 9-1-1 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 17 Courtney Cronin (ESPN reporter) GMA celebrates National Pasta Day 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.