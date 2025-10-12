"GMA3" Guest List: Jason Clarke, Joey Graziadei and More to Appear Week of October 13th
The show also welcomes, Chefs Carla Hall and Gabrielle Hamilton; ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Courtney Cronin and more.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 13-17. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 13-17
- Monday, October 13
- Jason Clarke (Murdaugh: Death in the Family)
- Chef Gabrielle Hamilton (Next of Kin: A Memoir)
- Mike Greenberg (Monday Night Football)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, October 14
- Chef Carla Hall (Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party)
- Science of You series with Becky Worley
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Wednesday, October 15
- Joey Graziadei recaps Dancing with the Stars (Dancing with the Stars podcast host; former Bachelor)
- Science of You series with Becky Worley
- Will Ganss and Kathy Buccio (Secondhand fashion for kids)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 16
- Behind the Scenes of 9-1-1 with Rocsi Diaz
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 17
- Courtney Cronin (ESPN reporter)
- GMA celebrates National Pasta Day
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Tennessee
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.