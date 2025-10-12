"GMA3" Guest List: Jason Clarke, Joey Graziadei and More to Appear Week of October 13th

The show also welcomes, Chefs Carla Hall and Gabrielle Hamilton; ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Courtney Cronin and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 13-17. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 13-17

  • Thursday, October 16
    • Behind the Scenes of 9-1-1 with Rocsi Diaz
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 17

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.