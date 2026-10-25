"GMA3" Guest List: John Legend, "Ugly Betty" Cast Reunion and More for Week of October 26th
Plus, Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison, Malina Weissman, Paul Anthony Kelly, and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 26-30. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 26-30
- Monday, October 26
- John Legend
- Chef Adrianne Calvo (Maximum Flavor)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, October 27
- Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison discuss Everest: The Other Side with Will Reeve
- GMA November Y.A. Book Club pick author
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, October 28
- Paul Anthony Kelly (American Horror Story)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 29
- Dana Gourrier (The Greatest)
- Susan Spungen (Cookie Queen)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 30
- Malina Weissman (Coven Academy)
- Witches of Salem with Ashan Singh
- Ugly Betty cast reunion with Chris Connelly
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.