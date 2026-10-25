"GMA3" Guest List: John Legend, "Ugly Betty" Cast Reunion and More for Week of October 26th

Plus, Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison, Malina Weissman, Paul Anthony Kelly, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 26-30. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 26-30

Monday, October 26 John Legend Chef Adrianne Calvo (Maximum Flavor) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 27 Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison discuss Everest: The Other Side with Will Reeve GMA November Y.A. Book Club pick author Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 28 Paul Anthony Kelly (American Horror Story) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 29 Dana Gourrier (The Greatest) Susan Spungen (Cookie Queen) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 30 Malina Weissman (Coven Academy) Witches of Salem with Ashan Singh Ugly Betty cast reunion with Chris Connelly



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



