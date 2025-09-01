"GMA3" Guest List: "Dancing with the Stars" Cast Reveal and More Featured For Week of September 1st
The week kicks off with a Labor Day takeover, followed by appearances from Lauren Roberts, Courtney Cronin and more.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 1-5. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 1-5
- Monday, September 1
- Labor Day Takeover with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, September 2
- Lauren Roberts (Fearless)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, September 3
- Dancing with the Stars Season 34 cast reveal
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, September 4
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, September 5
- Courtney Cronin (Vibe Check; ESPN reporter)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Virginia
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
