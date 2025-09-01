"GMA3" Guest List: "Dancing with the Stars" Cast Reveal and More Featured For Week of September 1st

The week kicks off with a Labor Day takeover, followed by appearances from Lauren Roberts, Courtney Cronin and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 1-5. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 1-5

Monday, September 1 Labor Day Takeover with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 2 Lauren Roberts ( Fearless ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, September 3 Dancing with the Stars Season 34 cast reveal GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, September 4 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, September 5 Courtney Cronin ( Vibe Check ; ESPN reporter) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



