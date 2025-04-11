Graham Norton Guest Starring in “Doctor Who” Season 2
The sixth episode of the new season features an interstellar take on Eurovision.
The upcoming season of Doctor Who has added TV host and commentator Graham Norton to its list of guest stars.
What They’re Saying:
- Norton will appear in the sixth episode of Season 2 (or Season 15/Series 15 if you’re going by the previous numbering).
- Though many in the U.S. are likely familiar with Norton from times when clips from his celebrity-packed British talk show go viral, Norton is also very well known as the BBC’s television commentator for the annual Eurovision competition, which is where his guest starring role on Doctor Who comes into play.
- In the upcoming episode, The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) travel to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest – where planets from across the universe compete for the top prize.
- Presumably, Graham will be playing a similar commentator or host role in the interstellar Song Contest as he does in Eurovision, though that remains to be seen. The episode also includes guest appearances from Freddie Fox, Rylan, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou and Miriam-Teak Lee.
- Doctor Who: “The Interstellar Song Contest" will debut May 17 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and on Disney+ outside of the UK (where available).
- Doctor Who’s new season begins this weekend, on Saturday April 12.
What They’re Saying:
- Russell T Davies (Showrunner): “There’s no song contest without the great man himself, and it was an honour to welcome Graham Norton to our studios in Cardiff. And it’s not just a cameo, he has a whole plot twist all to himself! This is the wildest episode of all, and we’re lucky to have Graham adding to the mayhem."
More on Doctor Who:
