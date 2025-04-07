Hype Continues for “Doctor Who” Season 2 with New Behind-the-Scenes Trailer

Season 2 of “Doctor Who” premieres this Saturday, April 12th on Disney+ and the BBC.

Whovians, get excited, as there’s less than one week until the return of Doctor Who! In continuing to build anticipation for Season 2, the show’s official YouTube has shared a new behind-the-scenes trailer.

What’s Happening:

The trailer showcases a wide variety of behind-the-scenes filming footage of the second season, with some interjections from the show’s cast.

Ncuti Gatwa (The Doctor) sings the praises of new companion actress Varada Sethu (Belinda Chandra), while touting the grander nature of the season.

The season will also see Millie Gibson return as Ruby Sunday, bringing with her, as Ncuti says, “a healthy dose of chaos, cheekiness and mischief."

The mysterious Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson) is also back and “badder than ever."

Check out the behind-the-scenes trailer for yourself below.

This season, the Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and sets off on an epic quest to bring her back to Earth. Yet, an enigmatic force stands in their way, forcing the time-traveling TARDIS crew to face extraordinary threats, powerful foes, and immense terrors.

Doctor Who will premiere on Saturday, April 12th at 12 a.m. PDT / 3 a.m. EDT on Disney+

will premiere on Saturday, April 12th at 12 a.m. PDT / 3 a.m. EDT on This season will consist of eight episodes, with new episodes being released weekly.

Check out Luke’s review

More Disney TV News: