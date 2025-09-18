Walt Disney Family Museum Celebrates Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary With "Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story" Exhibit
Step behind the scenes of Walt’s original vision with a special exhibition showcasing the ideas, designs, and history of Disneyland.
To celebrate Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, The Walt Disney Family Museum will present an exhibit honoring the creation and opening of the park.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum celebrates Disneyland’s 70th anniversary with Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story exhibit.
- This special exhibition is curated by Disney Legend Don Hahn and museum Director Marina Villar Delgado. Inspired by Hahn and Christopher Merritt’s 2025 book, the exhibit takes guests behind the scenes of Disneyland’s creation and opening.
- The exhibit highlights the vision, designs, and artwork that shaped Walt’s first theme park, reflecting his boundless imagination.
- Guests can explore historic Disneyland artifacts, early concept art, costume sketches, hand-drawn maps, and rare photographs documenting the park’s creation and early guest experiences. Interactive elements offer an in-depth look at the original attractions and the bold creative risks that brought Walt’s vision to life.
- Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story opens Friday, November 14, 2025, in the museum’s Lower Lobby and Theater Galleries and will run through April 19, 2026.
- Entry to the special exhibition is free with general admission, with a suggested donation of $5 to support the museum’s initiative to present world-class original exhibitions.
About The Walt Disney Family Museum:
- Founded by Walt Disney’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller, the museum was established on October 1, 2009, in San Francisco, CA.
- While the museum is unaffiliated with The Walt Disney Company, it is operated by the non-profit Walt Disney Family Foundation.
- There are ten interactive galleries narrating Walt Disney’s life from his early years to his passing in 1966.
- Notable Artifacts include:
- Walt’s personal items and awards
- Early animation sketches and films
- A 12-foot model of Disneyland
- The Lilly Belle locomotive from his Carolwood Pacific Railroad
- The museum is located at 104 Montgomery Street in the Presidio, San Francisco, CA 94129.
