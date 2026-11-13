Social Reaction Roundup: Disney's "Hexed"

Tonight, November 12th, Disney hosted the World Premiere of its latest animated adventure Hexed at Hollywood’s historic El Capitan Theatre, and first reactions have started appearing on social media.

This month, Disney is taking fans into the magical world of Hexed, the latest original film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Earlier this evening, November 12th, the mystical new tale took over Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre for its perfectly purple World Premiere. The new animated adventure follows Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), an unconventional teenager who discovers she has magical powers, sending her and her mother (voiced by Rashida Jones) on a journey into a mysterious world of witches!

Well, as the first moviegoers return to our less magical world, fans and critics are sharing their first thoughts about the film:

First up, our own Alex Reif called the film "pure magic":

.@DisneyAnimation’s Hexed is pure magic. The mother/daughter story is so strong, and there are so many belly laughs for all ages. It’s the perfect family film for this holiday season. Also Lilo & Scratch!!! pic.twitter.com/Cc5Gkrjf2x — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) November 13, 2026

It seems others agree!

#Hexed is the most magical surprise of the holiday season! A touching, fun, and imaginative adventure sure to make witches and wizards everywhere smile from ear to ear! The emotional beats are strong as are the performances, especially Foster, Goggins, and Jones! @DisneyAnimation pic.twitter.com/A1OwGe91bX — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) November 13, 2026

#Hexed brings back classic Disney magic—literally with 2D effects and figuratively with pure cinematic whimsy. It sets up story elements you’re familiar with, but by the end, twists them around into something new and unexpected. A bewitching good time! pic.twitter.com/3Z3JEWcBIY — Jace Diehl (@JaceDiehl) November 13, 2026

The mother-daughter storyline also got high praise:

✨Hexed is for the mothers & daughters (and the whole family). It celebrates the special relationship between the two while acknowledging its complexities.



💜 Really funny, very quirky & surprisingly full of action!



Coming Nov 25th! @DisneyAnimation #Hexed pic.twitter.com/7SsoK5GUe3 — POC Culture (@POCculture) November 13, 2026

#Hexed has cast a spell on me and is pure Disney magic. It's a celebration of all things Disney. It's beautifully told with stunning animation. Finally, a story with a mother-daughter dynamic at its heart. Jodie Foster is a wickedly delish disney villain. Loved Hexed pic.twitter.com/lPhIDrEuZG — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 13, 2026

Hexed is a delightfully witchy adventure with stunning visuals, plenty of magical fun, and a beautiful mother-daughter story at its heart. The hilarious three-eyed Beef Crumchuck steals the film with his Southern drawl. #Hexed pic.twitter.com/XUhHFZtDKy — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) November 13, 2026

Hexed is a beautifully animated, super witchy, heartwarming movie! I am such a sucker for a good mother-daughter story & this one got me emotional! Walton Goggins & Henry Winkler are hilarious additions! Some truly fantastic needle drops!! #Hexed pic.twitter.com/jvhMXL4cqz — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 13, 2026

One critic had a surprising point of comparison:

There is a lovely, unexpected emotional center to #Hexed, embellished by an equally lovely, unexpected art style utilized to heighten the feeling. It’s the mother/daughter story, with shades of “Back to the Future” that grounds the wacky, witchy story (we would die for Beef). 🧙‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KUxUx5gyDm — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 13, 2026

That said, even those who liked the film (such as Nerds of Color) had some critiques:

It has flaws. Billie Doe can be annoying. There’s a deus ex machina I didn’t love, & unnecessary needle drops. It also borrows from stronger movies like Turning Red.



However it gets better and stronger as it continues resulting in a solid movie overall. #Hexed pic.twitter.com/P3ul8uoVon — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) November 13, 2026

Hexed arrives in theaters November 25!

Read More Hexed: