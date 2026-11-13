Social Reaction Roundup: Disney's "Hexed"
Tonight, November 12th, Disney hosted the World Premiere of its latest animated adventure Hexed at Hollywood’s historic El Capitan Theatre, and first reactions have started appearing on social media.
This month, Disney is taking fans into the magical world of Hexed, the latest original film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Earlier this evening, November 12th, the mystical new tale took over Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre for its perfectly purple World Premiere. The new animated adventure follows Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), an unconventional teenager who discovers she has magical powers, sending her and her mother (voiced by Rashida Jones) on a journey into a mysterious world of witches!
Well, as the first moviegoers return to our less magical world, fans and critics are sharing their first thoughts about the film:
First up, our own Alex Reif called the film "pure magic":
It seems others agree!
The mother-daughter storyline also got high praise:
One critic had a surprising point of comparison:
That said, even those who liked the film (such as Nerds of Color) had some critiques:
Hexed arrives in theaters November 25!
Read More Hexed: