Hot Topic Debuts New "Coven Academy" Apparel Ahead of Premiere

Disney’s Coven Academy is headed to Hot Topic with several new shirt designs ahead of the show’s premiere.

What’s Happening:

We are just two days away from the premiere of Freeform’s newest series Coven Academy, and Hot Topic is ready to help you celebrate.

Announced on Instagram by Hot Topic, the brand showed off two designs featuring the show’s 5 main characters Briar (Malina Pauli Weissman), Jake (Malachi Barton), Ollie (Louis Thresher), Sash (Jordan Leftwich), and Tegan (Ora Duplass).

Now available online, check out the two designs below:

Coven Academy follows a group of teen witch apprentices that will have to band together to protect New Orleans from dangerous and ancient forces.

The series is set to premiere on Freeform this Thursday, October 1st, with streaming beginning on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

All season 1 episodes will be available when the series debuts on streaming.

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