Hot Topic Debuts New "Coven Academy" Apparel Ahead of Premiere

The series premieres on Freeform Thursday, October 1st.
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Disney’s Coven Academy is headed to Hot Topic with several new shirt designs ahead of the show’s premiere. 

What’s Happening:

  • We are just two days away from the premiere of Freeform’s newest series Coven Academy, and Hot Topic is ready to help you celebrate. 
  • Announced on Instagram by Hot Topic, the brand showed off two designs featuring the show’s 5 main characters Briar (Malina Pauli Weissman), Jake (Malachi Barton), Ollie (Louis Thresher), Sash (Jordan Leftwich), and Tegan (Ora Duplass). 

  • Now available online, check out the two designs below:

Disney Coven Academy Trio T-Shirt ($26.90)

Disney Coven Academy Trio Gate T-Shirt ($24.90)

  • Coven Academy follows a group of teen witch apprentices that will have to band together to protect New Orleans from dangerous and ancient forces. 
  • The series is set to premiere on Freeform this Thursday, October 1st, with streaming beginning on Disney+ and Hulu the next day. 

  • All season 1 episodes will be available when the series debuts on streaming. 

Read More Coven Academy:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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