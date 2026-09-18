Get a Cool Peek at Walt Disney Animation's Ink & Paint Studio History on the Company's Famous Burbank Lot

Disney fans who are interested in the history of animation are going to want to check out a new Instagram video shared by The Walt Disney Company Global Creative Director Bobby Kim, AKA Bobby Hundreds, in which he visits the old Ink & Paint Studio that still resides on the company's famous Burbank lot.

What's happening:

Instagrammer Bobby Hundreds, also known as Bobby Kim-- who co-founder of the community-based streetwear brand The Hundreds and serves as a Global Creative Director at The Walt Disney Company-- has shared a video visiting the storied Ink & Paint Studio on the company's famous lot in Burbank, California.

This Ink & Paint Studio was in use from when the Burbank lot first opened in 1940 until animation went digital in the 1990s and 2000s.

The video embedded below from Bobby Hundreds' Instagram shines some light on just how exactly the Ink & Paint department operated during those decades.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DdaqfJ5g5DG/

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