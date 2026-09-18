Get a Cool Peek at Walt Disney Animation's Ink & Paint Studio History on the Company's Famous Burbank Lot
This department dates back to the beginnings of the animation industry.
Disney fans who are interested in the history of animation are going to want to check out a new Instagram video shared by The Walt Disney Company Global Creative Director Bobby Kim, AKA Bobby Hundreds, in which he visits the old Ink & Paint Studio that still resides on the company's famous Burbank lot.
What's happening:
- Instagrammer Bobby Hundreds, also known as Bobby Kim-- who co-founder of the community-based streetwear brand The Hundreds and serves as a Global Creative Director at The Walt Disney Company-- has shared a video visiting the storied Ink & Paint Studio on the company's famous lot in Burbank, California.
- This Ink & Paint Studio was in use from when the Burbank lot first opened in 1940 until animation went digital in the 1990s and 2000s.
- The video embedded below from Bobby Hundreds' Instagram shines some light on just how exactly the Ink & Paint department operated during those decades.
More Disney Animation News:
- DVC members got a first look at Walt Disney Animation Studio's new film Hexed.
- A special new gallery promoting Hexed is featured at Walt Disney World's The Magic of Disney Animation.
- Even more characters have been added to The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.