Cam Skattebo’s Iron Man Style Helmet Steals the Show at New York Giants Game

Cam Skattebo is one of the more...eccentric players in the NFL today. You can never be quite sure what the man will do, but you can be fairly certain it will attract attention. He did just that last night wearing a helmet that is probably not NFL regulation, but is certainly interesting.

What’s Happening:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network posted on Twitter last night a shot of Skattebo walking the tunnel before last night's game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders.

walking the tunnel before last night's game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders. He's seen wearing a full mask and helmet that has the Giants logo on the side, but otherwise goes full Iron Man.

It's certainly a unique look, and one that likely wasn't cheap to produce.

For the most part, the comments on the post are about Skattebo and his frequently outlandish behavior. This is mostly just par for the course.

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