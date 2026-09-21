Minnesota Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers Doing Mickey Mouse's Hot Dog Dance is Pure Gold

Disney already has a strong relationship with the NFL. Still, if it needs to hire a new spokesman, I might suggest Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who isn't just a great player but a guy who clearly knows his Disney, as a recent end zone celebration proved.

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ESPN's SportsCenter shared a fantastic clip on Instagram, which includes the best Disney-themed celebration.

During the second half of yesterday's game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears were only a couple of yards away from the end zone when Vikings Cornerback Isiah Rodgers recovered a Bears fumble.

In celebration, Rodgers headed to the end zone and, with a little help from Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., busted out the Hot Dog Dance, which any Disney fan with young kids will recognize from the end of every episode of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Rodgers has a couple of young kids himself, and in a post this morning, he revealed who was the inspiration for his celebration.

Rodgers is known for bringing a certain amount of fun to NFL games. He frequently wears cleats he's styled in his own way, often inspired by Disney characters. View this post on Instagram

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