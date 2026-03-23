Jason Earles Celebrates Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary With Fans at Mall of America

Nearly 1,000 fans gathered for a special meet-and-greet honoring two decades of the beloved Disney Channel series

For one afternoon, it felt like 2006 all over again! Fans gathered in droves at Mall of America to celebrate 20 years of Hannah Montana, and at the center of it all was none other than Jason Earles, the beloved “big brother” fans grew up with.

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Held on Sunday, March 22, the special anniversary event drew nearly 1,000 fans, proving that the impact of Hannah Montana is just as strong today as it was two decades ago. From longtime viewers who grew up with the show to younger fans discovering it for the first time, the crowd reflected the series’ enduring, cross-generational appeal.

Of those in attendance, 500 lucky fans were able to meet Jason Earles in person—snapping photos, sharing memories, and reliving their favorite moments from the show.

Best known for his role as Jackson Stewart, Earles brought the same humor and warmth fans remember from the series.

The event created a full-circle moment, especially as celebrations for the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary continue across the country, from streaming specials to fan events like this one.

Premiering in 2006, Hannah Montana quickly became a defining show of its era, launching the career of Miley Cyrus and shaping a generation of Disney Channel fans. Its themes of identity, friendship, and balancing two worlds continue to resonate today.

Events like the Mall of America celebration highlight just how lasting that connection is,bringing fans together not just to remember the show, but to celebrate what it meant (and still means) to them.

While the event was rooted in nostalgia, it also served as a reminder of the community Hannah Montana built. Whether it was fans quoting iconic lines, sharing favorite songs, or simply standing in line together, the atmosphere was filled with joy, excitement, and a shared love for the series. Two decades later, it’s clear: the best of both worlds is still alive and well.

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