Creatures Unleashed: Jim Henson's Creature Shop Soon to Open Doors for Public Tours

A lot of history behind those formerly closed doors.

There are a number of places that have long been off-limits that people have wanted to see, and high amongst fans is Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Now, those closed doors will soon be open as the facility will now be hosting tours.

What’s Happening:

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is opening its doors for a truly unique opportunity to tour its elite puppet-building workshop in Queens, New York City, where legendary characters from film and television have been created and built for decades.

Tickets include a walk-through of the award-winning Creature Shop, founded by legendary puppeteer and director Jim Henson, as well as special photo opportunities of beloved and iconic characters, a puppetry demonstration from an actual Henson puppeteer, a meet and greet with one of the Creature Shop’s talented puppet builders, and special surprises.

Tickets are $150 (plus tax and fees) and are on sale now. Visit The Official Site for tickets and additional information.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is the celebrated creative hub where award-winning artists and makers have created hundreds of the world’s most famous puppet characters including stars from Fraggle Rock, The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, and many more.

New York City is the original and longest home to the workshop and specializes in the renowned Henson style of puppets and walkaround characters.

The 80-minute tours take place multiple times throughout the day each Saturday, beginning on February 14, 2026.

Creature Feature:

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is the production company founded by Jim Henson in 1979 to design and build puppets, animatronics, and full creature effects for film, TV, and live performance. It started as an extension of the work Henson was already doing with the Muppets - but it quickly grew into something much bigger and more experimental.

The Creature Shop blends art, engineering, and performance in a way few places ever have. These aren’t just props, they’re creatures designed to act.

After Henson’s death in 1990, the Creature Shop didn’t fade, it evolved. It became part of The Jim Henson Company, with locations in Los Angeles and New York, continuing to push practical effects forward even as CGI became dominant.

Beyond The Muppets (obviously), you’ve definitely seen their work in The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Babe, Dinosaurs and work in live events, commercials, museums, and theme park installations.

Recently, Universal Destinations and Experiences worked with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to bring the creatures from Five Nights At Freddy’s to life at their ultra-popular Halloween Horror Nights events.