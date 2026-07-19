"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Jacob Elordi, Marlon Wayans, and More to Appear Week of July 20th

The show also welcomes Arsenio Hall, Niecy Nash-Betts, Patrick Ball, Jaafar Jackson, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and others. Colman Domingo fills in as guest host.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Colman Domingo leads this week’s shows.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 20-24:

Monday, July 20 - Guest Host Colman Domingo Jacob Elordi (The Dog Stars) Jaafar Jackson (Michael) Frank McComb sits in with the Cletones

Tuesday, July 21 - Guest Host Colman Domingo Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie) Diarra Kilpatrick (Diarra From Detroit) Musical Guest Guitarricadelafuente Frank McComb sits in with the Cletones

Wednesday, July 22 - Guest Host Colman Domingo Arsenio Hall (Arsenio: A Memoir) Patrick Ball (The Pitt) Frank McComb sits in with the Cletones

Thursday, July 23 - Guest Host Colman Domingo Niecy Nash-Betts (All’s Fair) Kerri Kenney-Silver (The Four Seasons) Musical Guest Durand Bernarr Frank McComb sits in with the Cletones

Friday, July 24 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



