"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Nathan Fillion, Cedric The Entertainer and More to Appear Week of July 7th

Anthony Anderson fills in as guest host this week as Stacey Abrams, Chance the Rapper, Eric Bana and others join the show.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 7th-11th:

Monday, July 7 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson Nathan Fillion ( Superman ) Stacey Abrams ( Coded Justice ) Musical Guest Spiritbox

Tuesday, July 8 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson Cedric The Entertainer (AC Barbeque) Adam Perry Lang Musical Guest AJR

Wednesday, July 9 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson Chance the Rapper ( Star Line ) Candace Parker ( The Can-Do Mindset ) Musical Guest Chance the Rapper

Thursday, July 10 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson Eric Bana ( Untamed ) Heather McMahan ( The Bamboozled Tour stand-up comedy tour) Musical Guest Queens of the Stone Age

Friday, July 11 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.