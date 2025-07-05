"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Nathan Fillion, Cedric The Entertainer and More to Appear Week of July 7th
Anthony Anderson fills in as guest host this week as Stacey Abrams, Chance the Rapper, Eric Bana and others join the show.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Anthony Anderson leads this week’s shows.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 7th-11th:
- Monday, July 7 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Nathan Fillion (Superman)
- Stacey Abrams (Coded Justice)
- Musical Guest Spiritbox
- Tuesday, July 8 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Cedric The Entertainer (AC Barbeque)
- Adam Perry Lang
- Musical Guest AJR
- Wednesday, July 9 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Chance the Rapper (Star Line)
- Candace Parker (The Can-Do Mindset)
- Musical Guest Chance the Rapper
- Thursday, July 10 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson
- Eric Bana (Untamed)
- Heather McMahan (The Bamboozled Tour stand-up comedy tour)
- Musical Guest Queens of the Stone Age
- Friday, July 11
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.