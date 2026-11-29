The show also welcomes Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Beanie Feldstein, and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 30-December 4:

Monday, November 30 Timothée Chalamet (Dune: Part Three) Snoop Dogg (Christmas with Snoop) Lucy Woodward sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, December 1 Zendaya (Dune: Part Three) Renate Reinsve (Fjord) Lucy Woodward sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, December 2 Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Three) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth) Musical Guest Lizzy McAlpine Lucy Woodward sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, December 3 Gwyneth Paltrow (The Goop Guide with Gwyneth Paltrow) Beanie Feldstein (Focker-In-Law) Musical Guest Amble Lucy Woodward sits in with The Cletones

Friday, December 4 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



