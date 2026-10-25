"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Christopher Lloyd, Gavin Newson, and More to Appear Week of October 26th

The show also welcomes Paul Bettany, Connie Britton, Owen Wilson, Dave Grohl, the cast of "American Horror Story 13," and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 26-30:

Monday, October 26 Dave Grohl (Your Favorite Toy) Connie Britton (Phony) Musical Guest Foo Fighters (Your Favorite Toy) Nayanna Holley sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, October 27 Owen Wilson (Stick) Gabourey Sidibe (American Horror Story) Musical Guest Foo Fighters (Your Favorite Toy) Nayanna Holley sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, October 28 Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) Musical Guest Foo Fighters (Your Favorite Toy) Nayanna Holley sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, October 29 Paul Bettany (VisionQuest) Christopher Lloyd (In My Own Time) Musical Guest Foo Fighters (Your Favorite Toy) Nayanna Holley sits in with The Cletones

Friday, October 30 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



