Burnin' Up All Over Again: Jonas Brothers Announce Nostalgic New U.S. Tour

The 45-city tour kicks off on September 25 and runs through December 21, 2026.

Fresh off becoming Disney Legends this weekend during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the Jonas Brothers have announced a brand-new, multi-city U.S. tour.

What's Happening:

According to Variety, the Jonas Brothers will be heading on a nostalgic new 45-city tour, “Burning Up Tour All Over Again,” harkening back to their original Burnin' Up Tour from 2009.

Magnus Ferrell, Franklin Jonas, and All Time Low will be special guests on select dates.

The tour will kick off on Friday, September 25 at TD Garden in Boston, MA, with stops in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more before wrapping up on Monday, December 21 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The announcement of this tour comes on heels of all three brothers (sorry Frankie) being inducted as Disney Legends – one of the highest honors anyone who has contributed to the world of Disney can receive.

Tickets go on sale starting with the Spotify Reserved presale in the U.S. on Tuesday, August 18 at 8:28 a.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will take place throughout the week, with the general on-sale beginning Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

As you might expect, the tour will also feature a variety of VIP packages and experiences. Offerings vary by package but may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show Burnin’ Up VIP Lounge, a specially designed VIP gift, pre-show merchandise shopping, and more.

Burnin' Up Tour All Over Again Dates:

Thu, Aug 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri, Aug 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat, Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri, Sep 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*^

Sat, Sep 26 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena^

Mon, Sep 28 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre^

Wed, Sep 30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena^

Thu, Oct 1 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center^

Fri, Oct 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena*^

Mon, Oct 5 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center*^

Tue, Oct 6 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center*^

Thu, Oct 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

Fri, Oct 9 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC*^

Sun, Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena*^

Tue, Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

Thu, Oct 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*^

Fri, Oct 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*^

Sat, Oct 17 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center*^

Mon, Oct 19 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena*^

Tue, Oct 20 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*^

Thu, Oct 22 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena*^

Sun, Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Mon, Oct 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*^

Sun, Nov 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*^

Mon, Nov 2 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena*^

Tue, Nov 3 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+^

Thu, Nov 5 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+^

Mon, Nov 9 – Oklahoma, OK – Paycom Center+^

Tue, Nov 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center+^

Fri, Nov 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+^

Sat, Nov 14 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center+^

Tue, Nov 17 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena*^

Wed, Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl#*^

Sat, Nov 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center*^

Sun, Nov 22 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*^

Fri, Nov 27 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena*^

Sat, Nov 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

Mon, Nov 30 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena*^

Wed, Dec 2 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*^

Sat, Dec 5 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*^

Mon, Dec 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center*^

Wed, Dec 9 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*^

Thu, Dec 10 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena*^

Sat, Dec 12 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center*^

Tue, Dec 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena*^

Sat, Dec 19 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*^

Mon, Dec 21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*^

Support Key

#All Time Low

*Magnus Ferrell

+Franklin Jonas

^Deleasa