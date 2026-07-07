Disney Legend Josh Gad Interviews CEO Josh D'Amaro in Hilariously Combative Conversation

Who do you think is D'Amaro's favorite snowman-playing Disney Legend?

Comedic actor Josh Gad has become something of a mainstay at Disney properties, including the Disney theme parks in California and Florida. And this week he stopped by the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank to talk with The Walt Disney Company's CEO Josh D'Amaro as the executive passes the milestone of 100 days in that role. Check out the social media video below.

What's happening:

Disney Legend Josh Gad (Frozen, Frozen II, Frozen III, Frozen Fever, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Beauty and the Beast (2017)) shared a new video on his official Instagram feed in which he interviews current CEO of The Walt Disney Company Josh D'Amaro.

During the interview, the pair cover questions such as which Disneyland ride D'Amaro would like to ride by himself for an hour, his favorite Walt Disney quote, the Disney villain he secrets roots for, the latest show he binge-watched, his favorite Disney Legend (who also happens to play a snowman), and more.

Josh D'Amaro officially become the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company on March 18th of this year, meaning that he has completed his first 100 days serving in that office.

Josh Gad became a Disney Legend during a ceremony at the D23 Expo in 2022.

This interview appears to have taken place on the famous Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, where Josh Gad really does not want to get towed by the Mickey Police.

What they're saying:

Josh Gad: "It's never lost on me that I get to be part of so many amazing opportunities. But rarely do they include... another Josh!"

"It's never lost on me that I get to be part of so many amazing opportunities. But rarely do they include... another Josh!" "I was lucky enough to sit down with Disney's CEO Josh D'Amaro fresh off his first 100 days to talk about what everyone has been dying to know... the types of questions that fans have been demanding answers for... what Disney song does he sing when he's alone in the car? What Pixar movie can always make him cry? Fear not, I asked the hard-hitting questions!"

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