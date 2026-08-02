"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Emmy Rossum, Chrissy Metz, and More to Appear Week of August 3rd

Plus, Sarah Chalke, Jenna Dewan, Cristo Fernández, Carrie Coon, Michelle Buteau, Patina Miller, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of August 3th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of August 3-7:

Monday, August 3 Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) Garcelle Beauvais Isa Briones (Just in Time)

Tuesday, August 4 Jenna Dewan (The Rookie) Mason Gooding (I Want Your Sex) Summer Savings Performance by A Great Big World

Wednesday, August 5 Chrissy Metz (& Juliet) Cristo Fernández Summer Savings

Thursday, August 6 Michelle Buteau Walt Willey (Death on the Brandywine) Summer Savings Patina Miller (Power Book III: Raising Kanan)

Friday, August 7 Carrie Coon Emmy Rossum (Furious) Summer Savings The Great American Cookout



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



