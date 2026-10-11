"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Sylvester Stallone, Bradley Whitford, and More to Appear Week of October 12th

Plus, Ryan Phillippe, Chandra Wilson, Tom Ellis, Rufus Sewell, Andy Grammer, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 12th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 12-16:

Monday, October 12 Tom Ellis (CIA) Marilu Henner (The Ask) Adopt a Dog Week

Tuesday, October 13 Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King) Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) Cooking with Nara Smith

Wednesday, October 14 Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy) Ryan Phillippe (9-1-1: Nashville) Performance by Andy Grammer Adopt a Dog Week

Thursday, October 15 Luke Grimes (Marshals) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin ABC7’s Bill Ritter (Know Your Brain: Walk With Me)

Friday, October 16 Bradley Whitford (The Diplomat) Gail Saltz (How to manage holiday stress) Adopt a Dog Week



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



