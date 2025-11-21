Kevin Keeps on "Changing:" Jonas Brothers Star Kevin Jonas Releases First Solo Single

The eldest Jonas Brother is entering a new chapter of his music career, releasing his first ever solo single.

What’s Happening:

Kevin Jonas from the hit boy band the Jonas Brothers has released his first-ever solo single.

Titled “Changing,” the song arrives from Hollywood Records as Kevin’s first release sans Nick and Joe.

While Kevin has been an integral part of the Jonas Brothers since their formation in 2005, Kevin generally showcases his talents through his musical instrument skills, song writing, and backup vocals..

However, on August 23rd, 2025, Kevin went viral debuting the solo hit during the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour stop at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Now, fans can stream the song in this new chapter of his career.

The track features a really introspective message about growing up and evolving, which is fitting for this huge lead forward into the spotlight.

Kevin’s voice is smooth, shifting seamlessly between his chest voice and falsetto, floating gorgeously over the gentle guitar.

While not technically his first ever solo song, as Disney Channel fans will remember the track “Scandinavia” from the series Jonas, it is really exciting to see this new side of Kevin.

The track was produced by Mark Schick and Jason Evigan, and will absolutely be a new top track for Jonas Brothers fans around the world.

“Changing” is out now on music streaming platforms everywhere, including Spotify and Apple Music.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Jonas: “To me, it’s evocative of going through the motions with life and continuously trying to improve yourself. Life keeps changing, and the song is a positive reinforcement of that idea. It says, ‘Don’t let things get stale,’ which is embodied in the ‘coffee’s cold’ line. You need to know when to move onto the next thing and you also need to keep moving no matter what the situation or relationship is. I’m stepping into my next thing.”

Relive the Memories:

If you wanna relive the Disney Channel magic of “Scandinavia,” check out the music video for the song below:

