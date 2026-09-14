Here's When Kingdom Hearts is Coming to Fortnite

That cheer of joy you heard on the internet yesterday was the official confirmation that Sora from Kingdom Hearts was being added as a playable skin to Fortnite. Now we know exactly how long we all have to wait for that fun, and the good news is it isn't very long.

What's Happening:

Yesterday it was confirmed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts was set to join the massive IP mashup that is Fortnite.

However, the announcement didn't say exactly when the Sora skin would be added to the game.

This morning a new post on the Fortnite Twitter account confirmed the Kingdom Hearts fun will begin with the game's scheduled update on September 17.

The release date was accompanied by an image of the Fortnite island with Kingdom Hearts floating above it.

While not specified, it appears this will be part of the new map launching on September 17.

That still leaves plenty of time for additional announcements in case there is even more Kingdom Hearts related fun on the way.

Adding the franchise's iconic keyblades to the game in some fashion seems likely, replacing the Fortnite pickaxe with a keyblade is a popular, request among fans on social media, and one that doesn't seem too unlikely.

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