Here's When Kingdom Hearts is Coming to Fortnite

Epic Games is teasing more Kingdom Herts fun this week.
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That cheer of joy you heard on the internet yesterday was the official confirmation that Sora from Kingdom Hearts was being added as a playable skin to Fortnite. Now we know exactly how long we all have to wait for that fun, and the good news is it isn't very long.

What's Happening:

  • Yesterday it was confirmed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts was set to join the massive IP mashup that is Fortnite.
  • However, the announcement didn't say exactly when the Sora skin would be added to the game.
  • This morning a new post on the Fortnite Twitter account confirmed the Kingdom Hearts fun will begin with the game's scheduled update on September 17.
  • The release date was accompanied by an image of the Fortnite island with Kingdom Hearts floating above it.
  • While not specified, it appears this will be part of the new map launching on September 17.

  • That still leaves plenty of time for additional announcements in case there is even more Kingdom Hearts related fun on the way.
  • Adding the franchise's iconic keyblades to the game in some fashion seems likely, replacing the Fortnite pickaxe with a keyblade is a popular, request among fans on social media, and one that doesn't seem too unlikely.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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