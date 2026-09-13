Kingdom Hearts' Sora Is Joining Fortnite

Fortnite has become the place where every popular character and franchise eventually arrives. At this point, it almost feels like every corner of pop culture has already been fed into the Epic Games machine. And yet, there was at least one popular character that everybody loves who had been missing until now.

What's Happening:

The official Fortnite Twitter account just dropped the news that Sora, the main character of the Kingdom Hearts franchise, is set to join the game next week as a playable skin.

The appearance of Sora in Fortnite had been anticipated for a while. The character had been teased as one of several other video game characters joining the game during the current season.

The exact date of Sora's appearance is not part of the public announcement. However, the next game update is scheduled for September 17, so expectations are that it will be available then.

It’s officially happening 🗝️ Sora is coming to Fortnite this week! pic.twitter.com/58Cx7Le6dW — Fortnite (@Fortnite) September 13, 2026

There were rumors that Sora would be added earlier, but that there was some sort of delay. While it's unclear what may have happened, bringing Sora into any other video game is a more complex task than with other IP, as it would require approval from not only Disney, but game developer Square Enix.

While Fortnite gets Sora, the Kingdom Hearts franchise also gets significant publicity ahead of the release of Kingdom Hearts IV next year.

More Fortnite/Kingdom Hearts News: