Kingdom Hearts Voice Actor Set For Livestream Event
You can ask David Gallagher questions ahead of the newest Kingdom Hearts release.
Kingdom Hearts has remained one of the most popular video game franchises among fans for 25 years. The next big game in the series is due to come out next year, but before we get there, fans have a chance to experience what has come before one more time, and a special event will bring the voice of Riku to the party.
What's Happening:
- A new Kingdom Hearts collection, called Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] is set to be released on October 8. The set will collect the three mainline titles, as well as several of the spinoff games.
- In anticipation of the release, publisher Square Enix is hosting a live stream event on September 30 at 11 AM PT. It will include David Gallagher, who voices the character of Riku in the games
- The livestream will be available on the YouTube and Twitch channels for Square Enix.
- Fans may submit questions for Gallagher in the replies to the announcement on the Kingdom Hearts Twitter account, and some of them will be chosen for the voice actor to answer during the livestream.
- Submissions for questions close on September 16 at 11:59 PDT
More Kingdom Hearts News:
- Kingdom Hearts is coming to Fortnite with a new Sora skin and more.
- Kingdom Hearts is getting its own special exhibition in Japan next year.
- Kingdom Hearts IV is set for release next year and will include an area dedicated to Coco