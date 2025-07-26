Stitch Is Back: SDCC Panel Celebrates "Lilo & Stitch" Home Release and Sequel News

Chris Sanders joins the cast of Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch at Comic-Con to share behind-the-scenes stories, bonus content surprises, and an update on the next chapter of the beloved blue alien.

More than two decades after audiences first fell in love with a little blue alien and his found family, the Lilo & Stitch legacy continues to grow—now with a new generation thanks to Disney’s live-action adaptation. At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, fans packed the room to hear from filmmakers and cast members, including Stitch co-creator and voice actor Chris Sanders, newcomer Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Agudong (Nani), and Tia Carrere, who voiced the original Nani and now returns as Mrs. Kekoa.

The panel, centered around the film’s home video release, was a joyous celebration of family, Hawaiian culture, and Stitch’s enduring chaos. Many of the clips shown came from the bonus features now available with the digital release, including an unexpected standout: audio commentary from Stitch himself. “It was really one of the strangest things I’ve done ever," Sanders laughed, recalling recording the in-character commentary. “You get to see the movie once and say whatever comes to mind."

Fans also got a behind-the-scenes look at how the team brought Stitch to life, blending puppetry, practical maquettes, and cutting-edge VFX to ensure he stayed both adorable and a little unhinged. “The first time I saw him, I thought, ‘Whoa—they got it right,’" Carrere shared. Puppeteer interactions even helped young star Maia Kealoha bond with her fuzzy co-star. “Every day I would kiss his nose, and I would have black lips," she giggled about the puppet’s painted nose transferring to her, “and then his nose would be purple."

Kealoha and Agudong shared how their onscreen bond mirrored their real-life friendship. “It was love at first hug," Maia explained, while Sydney noted how the pair’s connection felt authentic from day one. “You’re completely seeing Sydney and Maia’s relationship on screen."

Tia Carrere offered her support to the new cast, reflecting on the evolution from her animated role to a live-action mentor. “It was just so meta," she said. “I’m so glad to see Chris up here, because we’ve all been pinching ourselves, this journey just keeps going."

While the panel focused mostly on looking back, it also teased the franchise’s future. “I have begun writing it," Sanders confirmed of the live-action sequel, noting that he’s drawing inspiration from the original mythology, the series, and even material left out of the first film. When asked about bringing in fan-favorite experiments like 627, Sanders smiled and offered a non-answer that only fueled speculation. “I think the heart and soul of this property is the most important thing," he said. “There’s a bunch of stuff nobody knows about that I’ve never gotten to do."

Throughout the discussion, the cast emphasized the cultural importance of portraying Hawaii authentically. Agudong, who grew up on the islands, spoke passionately about sharing Hawaiian values with the world, while Carrere and Sanders acknowledged the deep community ties and multigenerational impact of the story.

With a Blu-ray and digital release packed with extras—including making-of featurettes, interviews, and commentary from Stitch himself—the celebration of Lilo & Stitch continues beyond the panel. Fans attending Comic-Con were also encouraged to visit the immersive fan experience across the street, complete with photo ops, Dole Whip, and more aloha. Fans in attendance also received a ticket that could be redeemed for one of three styles of SDCC exclusive Lilo & Stitch posters.

As the panel wrapped, it was clear that this ohana isn’t going anywhere. Whether it’s on disc, in a theater, or through a child discovering Stitch for the first time, the messy little alien is still changing lives—one nose-kiss at a time.