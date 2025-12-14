"The Simpsons" Gets Freaky: Lindsay Lohan Previews Role as Maggie on Tonight's New Episode

Disney icon Lindsay Lohan has shared a preview of her upcoming guest appearance on the hit animated series The Simpsons

  • While Lindsay Lohan has been a major staple in Disney films since the 90s, the iconic actress and singer is lending her voice to another iconic project under the Disney umbrella. 
  • Shared to Instagram by Lohan herself, the Freakier Friday actress will be featured in a brand new episode of The Simpsons
  • Set to voice Maggie, the usually voiceless perpetual baby will feature her unforgettable rasp.
  • In the brief clip, the episode takes place in the future with Bart storming out of the house to drive himself to school. 
  • As Maggie looks uneasy about Bart getting behind the wheel, Marge tells her not to speak as she is getting over laryngitis. 
  • Maggie (Lohan) ignores the advice, exclaiming not to let Bart drive, sharing all the unsafe behavior he participates in behind the wheel. 
  • The episode is set to premiere tonight, December 14th, at 8PM ET on Fox.
  • Check out the clip below:

Freakier Friday:

  • For those who haven’t checked out Disney’s hit sequel Freakier Friday, now is the time to do it!
  • Out now on Disney+, the film reunites Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as the iconic mother daughter duo Anna and Tess. 
  • Mirroring the plot of the first film, Anna is getting remarried, merging her family with her fiance Eric (Manny Jacinto).
  • Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) don’t get along, and, after a tarot card reading gone wrong, Tess, Anna, Harper, and Lily will switch bodies, forcing them to see life through each other's perspectives.
  • While managing the switch with two people was hard enough, Anna and Tess will find themselves trapped in the bodies of Harper and Lily who have set out on a mission to ruin Anna and Eric’s engagement.
  • For those on the fence about checking out the new film, check out my review of Freakier Friday.

