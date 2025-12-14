"The Simpsons" Gets Freaky: Lindsay Lohan Previews Role as Maggie on Tonight's New Episode

Disney icon Lindsay Lohan has shared a preview of her upcoming guest appearance on the hit animated series The Simpsons.

While Lindsay Lohan has been a major staple in Disney films since the 90s, the iconic actress and singer is lending her voice to another iconic project under the Disney umbrella.

Shared to Instagram by Lohan herself, the Freakier Friday actress will be featured in a brand new episode of The Simpsons.

Set to voice Maggie, the usually voiceless perpetual baby will feature her unforgettable rasp.

In the brief clip, the episode takes place in the future with Bart storming out of the house to drive himself to school.

As Maggie looks uneasy about Bart getting behind the wheel, Marge tells her not to speak as she is getting over laryngitis.

Maggie (Lohan) ignores the advice, exclaiming not to let Bart drive, sharing all the unsafe behavior he participates in behind the wheel.

The episode is set to premiere tonight, December 14th, at 8PM ET on Fox.

Check out the clip below:

Freakier Friday:

For those who haven’t checked out Disney’s hit sequel Freakier Friday, now is the time to do it!

Out now on Disney+, the film reunites Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as the iconic mother daughter duo Anna and Tess.

Mirroring the plot of the first film, Anna is getting remarried, merging her family with her fiance Eric (Manny Jacinto).

Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) don’t get along, and, after a tarot card reading gone wrong, Tess, Anna, Harper, and Lily will switch bodies, forcing them to see life through each other's perspectives.

While managing the switch with two people was hard enough, Anna and Tess will find themselves trapped in the bodies of Harper and Lily who have set out on a mission to ruin Anna and Eric’s engagement.

For those on the fence about checking out the new film, check out my review of Freakier Friday.

