D’oh-lays Ahead: "The Simpsons Movie 2" Shifts to Labor Day Weekend 2027

Springfield’s favorite family is officially returning to the big screen… just a little later than planned.

After years of rumor, speculation, and “will-they-won’t-they” chatter from writers, producers, and cast members, The Simpsons Movie 2 is steadily inching closer to reality. While no plot details have been revealed, today’s playful announcement confirms that the project is very much alive and headed to a blockbuster-friendly release window.

What’s Happening:

In classic Simpsons fashion, the long-awaited sequel to The Simpsons Movie 2 has shifted its release date with a wink, a gag, and a perfectly timed pun. In a post shared on the 20th Century Studios’ official social channels, the team announced: “An all-new movie from The Simpsons, now coming to theaters Labor D’OH Weekend, 2027!”

An all-new movie from The Simpsons, now coming to theaters Labor D'OH Weekend, 2027! pic.twitter.com/8JTTMRZiAE — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) December 5, 2025

The update instantly set fandom buzzing, with many celebrating the fact that the sequel, which has been talked about for more than a decade, is finally becoming a reality, even if it means waiting a little longer.

The first Simpsons Movie earned more than $500 million worldwide and became an instant cultural fixture. Over the years, the cast and creative team, including longtime producers and series showrunner Al Jean, have occasionally teased sequel ideas. Still, timing, schedules, and the sheer scale of the ongoing TV series made development slow.

Labor Day has become an increasingly attractive slot for major studio releases, offering late-summer momentum with little competition. And with a multigenerational fanbase, The Simpsons has the built-in power to dominate a holiday weekend.

Plus, the release window taps perfectly into family outings, nostalgia-driven adults, and fans eager for a theatrical experience filled with inside jokes, satire, and Springfield-scale spectacle.

With the series continuing its record-breaking run, a second movie signals that The Simpsons is still evolving and expanding in ways both fans and newcomers can enjoy.





