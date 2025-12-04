Lisa and Marge Simpson Love "Ella McCay" in New Promo Video (Though They May Be a Bit Biased)

In which James L. Brooks' animated series characters go to see James L. Brooks' new movie.

Turns out Lisa and Marge Simpson are huge fans of the new movie Ella McCay! Though it's worth noting they are also very close with the creative team and a cast member from that film...

What's Happening:

20th Century Studios has released a new promo video for Ellla McCay that's a bit unusual in that it doesn't feature any live-action humans in it, but rather Marge and Lisa Simpson.

In the video, the matriarch and eldest daughter of the Simpson clan have just finished seeing the new movie, and wow did it hit them in the feels.

Obviously, The Simpsons and Ella McCay are both Disney/20th Century Studios releases, so there's plenty of corporate connections here, but there's actually a lot more bonding together these two specific projects that has led to this promo synergy.

Ella McCay is written and directed by James L. Brooks, the acclaimed filmmaker who also happens to be co-creator of The Simpsons. In fact, it's his production company, Gracie Films, whose memorable jingle concludes every episode of that decades-old series.

Also, The Simpsons' Julie Kavner, Marge herself, is among the cast of Ella McCay, which is Brooks' first feature film in 15 years.

In Ella McCay, Emma Mackey stars as an idealistic young woman who finds herself facing the toughest challenges of her life, only to discover that hope may arrive when she least expects it. The film also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Julie Kavner, Rebecca Hall, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks, Albert Brooks, and Woody Harrelson.

The film opens December 12th.

Maybe when The Simpsons Movie sequel opens in 2027, they can do a live-action promo video featuring Emma Mackey and Julie Kavner going to see it?