Popular YouTube Series Gets Ready for Disney+ Debut Later This Week

The series has been on popular on YouTube for a number of years.
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A popular preschool series which grew quite a fan following on YouTube is now set for a debut on Disney+, with more episodes coming to Disney Jr. and the streaming platform.

What's Happening:

  • A new short sizzle reel has arrived, reminding us of a program that is making its Disney+ debut in just a few days.
  • Little Margo Stories, a popular series of videos that originally debuted on YouTube in 2024, with the 10 episodes made to date racking up more than 120 million views.
  • In the animated shorts, we follow the story of a little mole named Margo, as she explores her underground home, discovering sights and sounds and different experiences for the first time.
  • The series took off in large part due to their short length and their dialogue free, visual heavy nature with a calm, sweet, and exploratory tone perfect for a younger audiences.
  • Each installment sees Margo discover everyday things, like flowers, carrots, snow, and even other animals in a playful and imaginative way.

  • The series comes from Canadian studio, Lightcatcher Media, with Disney Jr./Disney+ picking up the ten Little Margo Stories episodes that have already been produced, according to KidScreen.
  • 50 additional 3-minute installments have reportedly been greenlit. With participation from the CBC and Radio-Canada, additional episodes of Little Margo Stories are planned to be ready for 2027.
  • The first episodes are planned to arrive on Disney+ on April 17.
  • This title was first mentioned in our "What's Coming to Disney+" post for April of 2026.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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