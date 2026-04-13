Popular YouTube Series Gets Ready for Disney+ Debut Later This Week
The series has been on popular on YouTube for a number of years.
A popular preschool series which grew quite a fan following on YouTube is now set for a debut on Disney+, with more episodes coming to Disney Jr. and the streaming platform.
What's Happening:
- A new short sizzle reel has arrived, reminding us of a program that is making its Disney+ debut in just a few days.
- Little Margo Stories, a popular series of videos that originally debuted on YouTube in 2024, with the 10 episodes made to date racking up more than 120 million views.
- In the animated shorts, we follow the story of a little mole named Margo, as she explores her underground home, discovering sights and sounds and different experiences for the first time.
- The series took off in large part due to their short length and their dialogue free, visual heavy nature with a calm, sweet, and exploratory tone perfect for a younger audiences.
- Each installment sees Margo discover everyday things, like flowers, carrots, snow, and even other animals in a playful and imaginative way.
- The series comes from Canadian studio, Lightcatcher Media, with Disney Jr./Disney+ picking up the ten Little Margo Stories episodes that have already been produced, according to KidScreen.
- 50 additional 3-minute installments have reportedly been greenlit. With participation from the CBC and Radio-Canada, additional episodes of Little Margo Stories are planned to be ready for 2027.
- The first episodes are planned to arrive on Disney+ on April 17.
- This title was first mentioned in our "What's Coming to Disney+" post for April of 2026.
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