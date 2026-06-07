"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Colman Domingo, Amy Adams, and More to Appear Week of June 8th

Plus, Laverne Cox, Jodie Comer, Questlove, Tori Kelly, Jodie Turner-Smith, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of June 8th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of June 8-12:

Monday, June 8 Laverne Cox Eve Hewson (Disclosure Day) How to avoid AI scams

Tuesday, June 9 Amy Adams (Cape Fear) Jodie Comer (The Death of Robin Hood)

Wednesday, June 10 Questlove (Earth, Wind & Fire) Lucy Halliday (The Testaments)

Thursday, June 11 Jodie Turner-Smith (The Agency) Murray Bartlett (The Death of Robin Hood) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin

Friday, June 12 Colman Domingo (Disclosure Day) Performance by Tori Kelly Great American Cookout: Celebrating 250 Series Steve Patterson (Tips on gifts for dads)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.