"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Matthew Rhys, Brena Song, and More to Appear Week of April 27th

Plus, the cast of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Ana Gasteyer, Ellen Burstyn, Wilmer Valderrama, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of April 27th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of April 27-May 1:

Monday, April 27 Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Brenda Song (Running Point) The hosts open up The Inbox

Tuesday, April 28 Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Ellen Burstyn The hosts open The Inbox

Wednesday, April 29 Ana Gasteyer (Schmigadoon!) Simone Ashley (The Devil Wears Prada 2) The hosts open up The Inbox

Thursday, April 30 Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS) Shopping Day with Steve Patterson

Friday, May 1 - The Love Show Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay) Dr. Tania Elliott (Tips on tick bite prevention)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.