"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, and More to Appear Week of January 12th

The show also welcomes Laura Dern, Joel Edgerton, Alan Cumming, Kim Fields, Tyler James Williams and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of January 12th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of January 12-16:

Monday, January 12 Laura Dern (Is This Thing On) Aaron Tveit dishes on the musical (Chess) Simple Fix for ’26 Series

Tuesday, January 13 Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams) Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Wednesday, January 14 Alan Cumming (The Traitors) Kim Fields (The Upshaws) Simple Fix for ’26 Series

Thursday, January 15 Carrie Coon (Bug) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Simple Fix for ’26 Series

Friday, January 16 Walton Goggins (Fallout) Haley Lu Richardson (Ponies) Simple Fix for ’26 Series



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.