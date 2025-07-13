"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: John Goodman, Rebecca Romijn and More to Appear Week of July 14th

The show also welcomes Freddie Prinze Jr., Nick Offerman, Malin Akerman, Meg Donnelly and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 14th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 14-18:

Monday, July 14 Malin Akerman ( The Hunting Wives ) Meg Donnelly ( Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires ) Test Yourself Week: Dr. Ryan Worley

Tuesday, July 15 John Goodman ( Smurfs ) Gavin Casalegno ( The Summer I Turned Pretty ) Test Yourself Week: Jeff Cavaliere

Wednesday, July 16 Freddie Prinze Jr. ( I Know What You Did Last Summer ) Christopher Briney ( The Summer I Turned Pretty )

Thursday, July 17 Nick Offerman ( Smurfs ) Shopping Day with Monica Mangin Test Yourself Week

Friday, July 18 Rebecca Romijn ( Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ) Chris Byrne (Best toys of the summer) Sizzle in the City cooking series: Daniel Boulud



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.