"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Tina Fey, Marlon Wayans, and More to Appear Week of June 1st

The show also welcomes Tony Haie, Olivia Munn, Christian Siriano, Anna Faris, Nick Jonas, and the Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion, and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of June 1st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of June 1-5:

Monday, June 1 Olivia Munn (Your Friends & Neighbors) Tony Hale (Toy Story 5) Summer Survival Guide series: Dr. Ebonie Vincent (Summer foot care)

Tuesday, June 2 Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie) Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Summer Survival Guide series: Dr. Doris Day (Surviving summer bites)

Wednesday, June 3 Tina Fey (The Four Seasons) Christian Siriano (Project Runway) Summer Survival Guide series: Dr. Tara Narula (Avoiding summer sports injuries)

Thursday, June 4 Anna Faris (Scary Movie) Shopping Day at Live with Liz Plosser Summer Survival Guide series: Dr. Jeanine Downie (Summer skin conditions)

Friday, June 5 Nick Jonas (Power Ballad) Summer Survival Guide series: Dr. Holly Phillips (Staying safe in the heat) Great American Cookout: Celebrating 250 cooking series!



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.