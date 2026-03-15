"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Elisabeth Moss, Linda Cardellini, and More to Appear Week of March 16th

The show also welcomes Taylor Frankie Paul, Carson Kressley, Rose Byrne, Shaggy and Robin Thicke, and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of March 16th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of March 16-20:

Monday, March 16 - After the Oscars® show Matt Friend (Red carpet host; special backstage interviews with the award winners) Leanne Morgan Carson Kressley Performance by Wyclef Jean with special guest Andra Day

Tuesday, March 17 Elisabeth Moss (Imperfect Women) Performance by Shaggy and Robin Thicke Behind-the-scenes look at the After the Oscars show

Wednesday, March 18 Linda Cardellini (DTF St. Louis) Taylor Frankie Paul (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives; The Bachelorette) The hosts open up The Inbox

Thursday, March 19 Kate Mara (Imperfect Women) Lara Spencer (Good Morning America; That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer) Shopping Day at Live with Shannon Doherty

Friday, March 20 - The Love Show Rose Byrne (Fallen Angels) Robin Roberts (Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.