"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Alysa Liu, Caitriona Balfe, and More to Appear Week of March 2nd

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of March 9th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of March 2-6:

Monday, March 2 Zach Braff (Scrubs) Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) Performance by Hunter Hayes

Tuesday, March 3 Luke Grimes (Marshals) Christa Miller (Shrinking) Alysa Liu (Olympic gold medalist)

Wednesday, March 4 Annette Bening (The Bride) Padma Lakshmi (America’s Culinary Cup) Performance by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

Thursday, March 5 Scott Speedman (R.J. Decker) Ken Jennings (Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin

Friday, March 6 - The Love Show Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) Leo Woodall (Vladimir)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.