"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Kurt Russell, Adrien Brody, and More to Appear Week of March 9th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of March 9th.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of March 9-13:

Monday, March 9 Jenna Dewan (The Rookie) Scott Wolf (Doc) Oscars® countdown

Tuesday, March 10 Kurt Russell (The Madison) Oscars countdown The Inbox

Wednesday, March 11 Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1 Nashville) Mayci Neeley (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) Oscars countdown

Thursday, March 12 Lauren Graham (Reminders of Him) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Performance by Travis Bolt Oscars countdown

Friday, March 13 - The Love Show Pre-Oscar show with Adrien Brody (The Fear of 13) Where to watch Oscar movies with Juju Green Chef Wolfgang Puck (How to eat like the stars)



