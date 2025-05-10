“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Nick Jonas, Gordon Ramsay, and More to Appear Week of May 12th

Ryan Seacrest, Jay Pharoah, Howie Mandel, Jojo Siwa, Bernadette Peters, Ramón Rodríguez, and others also join “Live” this week.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 12th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of May 12th-16th:

Monday, May 12 Gordon Ramsay ( Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service ) Jessi Ngatikaura ( The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Tuesday, May 13 Jay Pharoah ( The Quiz with Balls ) Alfonso Ribeiro ( America’s Funniest Home Videos Performance by Drew Baldridge

Wednesday, May 14 Ryan Seacrest ( Wheel of Fortune American Idol Ramón Rodríguez ( Will Trent Performance by Jojo Siwa

Thursday, May 15 Nick Jonas ( The Last Five Years ) Bernadette Peters ( Old Friends ) Shopping Day at “ Live "!

Friday, May 16 Alexander Skarsgård ( Murderbot ) Howie Mandel ( America’s Got Talent )



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.