"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Tom Holland, Leslie Jones, and More to Appear Week of July 20th

Plus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Pamela Adlon, Lauren Cohan, Luke Bracey, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 20th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 20-24:

Monday, July 20 Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon) Adulting Week

Tuesday, July 21 Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead: Dead City) Performance by Wyclef Jean Adulting Week

Wednesday, July 22 Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill) Adulting Week

Thursday, July 23 Josh Duhamel (Ransom Canyon) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Adulting Week Jaime Goodrich

Friday, July 24 Tracee Ellis Ross (Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross) Luke Bracey (Little House on the Prairie) Adulting Week continues The Great American Cookout: Celebrating 250



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



