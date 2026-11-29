Plus, Michelle Yeoh, Craig Ferguson, Harry Hamlin, Jason Mraz, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 30th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 30-December 4:

Monday, November 30 Michelle Yeoh (Blade Runner 2099) Gift Bargains with Monica Mangin Liza Koshy (The Man with the Bag)

Tuesday, December 1 Awkwafina (The Man with the Bag) Gift Bargains with Monica Mangin Performance by Max McNown

Wednesday, December 2 Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Man with the Bag) Gift Bargains with Monica Mangin Performance by Jason Mraz

Thursday, December 3 Craig Ferguson (Scrabble) Gift Bargains with Monica Mangin Lara Spencer (That Thrifting Show)

Friday, December 4 Alan Ritchson (The Man with the Bag) Harry Hamlin (It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play) Gift Bargains with Monica Mangin



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



