"Home Alone" Again? Macaulay Culkin Shares He'd Play Kevin McCallister Again "If It's Just Right"

Macaulay Culkin, known for his role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, recently shared he is open to returning for a reboot of the hit holiday franchise.

What’s Happening:

Variety is reporting that actor Macaulay Culkin shared he is open to returning to the Home Alone series during a recent stop on his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour.

While he said he would only do the project “if it’s just right,” Culkin would return to the silver screen as Kevin McCallister.

Culkin has clearly thought about his return to Home Alone, as he already has a sequel idea in which Kevin becomes the intruder, battling his own son to get back into their home during the holidays.

Culkin said the house represents their relationship, and the story would center on Kevin trying to “get let back into his son’s heart.”

Culkin became a massive star in the 1990s when Home Alone earned $476 million worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 1990.

He reprised the role in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Since then, the films have become Christmastime staples for families around the world.

Director Chris Columbus recently said a new Home Alone movie should not be made, arguing the original was a unique moment that can’t be recaptured.

Neither Culkin nor Columbus participated in 1997’s Home Alone 3, which has largely been forgotten.

A fourth movie released in 2002 went straight to TV.

Disney rebooted the franchise in 2021 with Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone starring Archie Yates.

The reboot received poor reviews, proving that maybe Columbus’ claim that the franchise should be left alone was right.

Middle Name, Same as the First:

In other recent news, Rolling Stone revealed that Macaulay Culkin legally changed his name after a 2018 poll prompted him to drop his middle name Carson.

Now, legally Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin, the poll chose for the actor to change his middle name to his first and last name.

It’s cool to see Culkin commit to the bit, especially with other naming polls like the 2016 poll naming a research ship Boaty McBoatface were blatantly ignored.

