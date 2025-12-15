Macon Blair, Daveed Diggs, and Michael Patrick Thornton Join Hulu & A24’s "The Spot"

The psychological drama starring Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor continues to build its cast ahead of production

Hulu and A24’s next prestige drama just got even more compelling with three major talents being added to its growing ensemble.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the upcoming series The Spot has added three high-profile additions to its cast, with Macon Blair, Daveed Diggs, and Michael Patrick Thornton joining the drama in series-regular roles. Led by Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor, the project continues to take shape as one of Hulu’s most intriguing forthcoming originals, pairing psychological suspense with A24’s signature edge.

While specific character details remain tightly under wraps, the casting signals a deepening of the series’ already tense and layered world. Written, showrun, and executive produced by Ed Solomon (Full Circle), The Spot centers on a successful surgeon (Danes) who begins to suspect she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. As she and her schoolteacher husband (McGregor) search for the truth, their investigation spirals into a dangerous web of suspicion, secrets, and moral reckoning, testing both their marriage and their sense of self.

Macon Blair, known for his haunting performances in Blue Ruin and Green Room, as well as his bold directorial work on I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore and The Toxic Avenger, brings a reputation for grounded intensity to the series. Blair was most recently seen recurring on FX’s The Lowdown.

Daveed Diggs, a Tony- and Grammy-winning performer celebrated for Hamilton, Blindspotting, and Snowpiercer, adds another layer of prestige to the ensemble. His recent work includes the Academy Award–nominated Nickel Boys, with upcoming projects spanning film and television—including Hulu’s In the Blink of an Eye.

Rounding out the trio is Michael Patrick Thornton, whose recent credits include The Good Doctor and Black Rabbit, as well as acclaimed stage work opposite Jessica Chastain in A Doll’s House and Waiting for Godot. Thornton’s involvement further underscores the series’ emphasis on character-driven storytelling and emotional complexity.

Produced by A24 in partnership with 20th Television, The Spot also counts Robin Sweet and Ariel Kleiman, who will direct, among its executive producers. The series has drawn attention since its straight-to-series order in August 2024, a competitive acquisition that initially attached Kate Winslet in the lead role before Claire Danes stepped in following Winslet’s departure for creative reasons.

With a powerhouse cast and a premise steeped in guilt, doubt, and psychological tension, The Spot is shaping up to be a standout addition to Hulu’s prestige slate, one where every new reveal only deepens the mystery.

