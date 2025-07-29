Main Street Electrical Parade Cited by Composer Michael Giacchino As Inspiration for "Fantastic Four: First Steps" Score

Last week at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps in Los Angeles, the film’s composer Michael Giacchino talked about the influences on his musical score, which included Disneyland’s Tomorrowland and the Main Street Electrical Parade. See the video below.

Acclaimed and prolific composer Michael Giacchino ( Star Trek / The Batman / War for the Planet of the Apes ) was interviewed during the “blue carpet" ceremony at the premiere for Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps last week.

During the interview, Giacchino cited Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade (which he called the "Electric Light Parade") as one of the main influences on his score for the film. Notably, the music used in the Main Street Electrical Parade– which debuted in 1972– was a fully orchestrated version of the 1967 instrumental "Baroque Hoedown" by Perrey and Kingsley.

The composer also named NASA, Disneyland’s Tomorrowland, and the 1983 historical drama The Right Stuff (which was scored by composer Bill Conti) as influences.

Watch Michael Giacchino on His Inspiration Behind the Score of The Fantastic Four: First Steps:

“This has been so fun, because it is very rare that you get to work on a film and write the music so early in the process. I wrote this theme over a year ago for last year’s Comic-Con. “ “I wanted it to feel huge. It’s a hundred-piece orchestra, and we have a hundred-person choir, which was unbelievable to have that right there in front of me. It was like this giant, powerful wave just hitting you at Abbey Road Studios."

“I loved writing for this movie, because my sweet spot is NASA in that Tomorrowland kind of [way], so when I was writing this, all I had in my mind was The Right Stuff and the Disneyland Electric Light Parade. That’s what I want this to feel like– that hope and that optimism."

