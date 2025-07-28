Photos: Fantastic Props and Costumes Accompany The Fantastic Four to The El Capitan Theatre

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is now playing at the historic movie palace in Hollywood, and at theaters everywhere.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps made its debut in theaters over the weekend, and that includes the famed El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Let’s take a look at how the classic Hollywood movie palace is celebrating Marvel Studios’ latest.

Set in a lively, retro-futuristic universe inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet. They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

In addition to statues of The Thing and H.E.R.B.I.E., moviegoers could also pose with a Funko statue of Galactus.

Visitors are encouraged to head downstairs to view costumes and props from the movie, as well as a special gaming activation from Marvel Contest of Champions. The Gaming Area invited attendees to embark on an exclusive challenge to take down Silver Surfer. You can see more from the Gaming Area in our report, here.

Costumes of Marvel’s First Family are on display, including a clever "invisible" mannequin for the Invisible Woman.

Their Bubble Car, a Cockpit Chair and a retro console are also on display.

The flashback space suits for each of the Fantastic Four are also on display downstairs.

Tables have been adorned with posters from and inspired by many years of the Fantastic Four in Marvel Comics.

And of course, plenty of novelty items are available, from an incredible Galactus popcorn bucket, to a more understated, but equally as clever Mister Fantastic popcorn bucket.

The Thing Clobberin’ Sipper that has been available at the Disneyland Resort is also available at the El Capitan.

We got our hands on the Fantastic Four Collectible Tin.

The Fantastic Four: The First Steps is now playing in theaters everywhere. Tickets are available to see the film at the El Capitan Theatre, which is showing daily through August 3rd. Check out Mike’s review of the film, which he says is the film adaptation that has come closest to getting it right.