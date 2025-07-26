Photos/Video: Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" at the El Capitan

Marvel Contest of Champions is well underway in their four month long Fantastic Force celebration of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As the film officially debuted for fans around the world, Laughing Place got a chance to check out a special gaming presentation of Marvel Contest of Champions at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Yesterday, July 25th, the El Capitan Theatre hosted their Friday Fan Event for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering fans an incredible experience full of photo ops, themed goodies, and a screening of the MCU debut of Marvel’s First Family. Fans visiting the event had the chance to celebrate the Fantastic Four with an exclusive pop-up from the hit mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions. Taking over the downstairs exhibit area, the Marvel Contest of Champions Gaming Area invited attendees to embark on an exclusive challenge to take down Silver Surfer.

The Kabam developed game invites fans into The Battlerealm to team up with over 300 Marvel champions in the action packed mobile adventure, and Marvel Contest of Champions’ Principal Creative Writer Tyler Nicol was kind enough to walk me through the experience.

Stepping up to one of their iPad gaming areas, players were able to choose one of their favorite Fantastic Four characters. I decided to choose their original design Galan, who Nicol described as a good guy “vegan Galactus." The game offers quick paced gameplay, using touch controls to attack and block against enemies. Completing the challenge awarded players with a special H.E.R.B.I.E. pin exclusive to the pop-up. Nicol, adorned with an incredible set of H.E.R.B.I.E. designed nails, crafted the pin design himself.

I also had the chance to chat with Nicol, whom I was able to interview last year for the game’s 10th anniversary. With the Fantastic Four having been in the game since 2019, I was curious as to how they approached connecting this new MCU entry into The Battlerealm. Describing the game as a "multiversal melting pot," Nicol shared his excitement for welcoming this new era of the Fantastic Four into the lore of the game and what fans can look forward to in the Fantastic Force event.

To echo Nicol, now is a better time than ever to jump into The Contest and team up with your favorite Marvel characters. Thanks, again, to Kabam for having us out to check out the exciting gaming experience.

