Sue Storm's Alter-Ego Malice Returns as the Invincible Woman in Upcoming Issues of Marvel Comics' "Fantastic Four"

Longtime fans of The Fantastic Four will remember Malice, the malevolent alter-ego of Susan Storm who pops up every once in a while to wreak havoc on our heroes. And now Malice will return in a slightly different form– an alternate-universe version of the Invisible Woman who goes by the Invincible Woman.

What’s happening:

from Marvel Comics, writer Ryan North and artist Humberto Ramos will be introducing a new character known as the Invincible Woman, who is an alternate universe version of the Invisible Woman AKA Susan Storm, resembling her alter-ego Malice, the Mistress of Hate. Malice was created by writer/artist John Byrne and first introduced in The Fantastic Four Vol. 1, issues #280-281, after Sue Storm is manipulated by the villain Psycho-Man.

Fantastic Four #6 will also include a redeem code for Marvel Rivals players to unlock an exclusive new in-game “MALICE WILL RULE" spray.

Variant covers for Fantastic Four #6-8 will include a “Hidden Gem" cover by Byrne himself.

Other covers for these issues are viewable below.

Fantastic Four # 6 will be released on Wednesday, December 3rd, #7 is coming January 7th, and then #8 is due out on February 18th wherever comic books are sold.

What they’re saying:

Writer Ryan North: “Sue has played a lot of roles over her lifetime, and I think she's a really fascinating character. She's smart, she's funny, and she's determined. The Invincible Woman isn't our Sue Storm—and our Sue Storm isn't going anywhere—but she is a version of her that had different things happen over the course of her life. Of course, we've seen a similar situation with The Maker, but the true danger of the Fantastic Four was never an evil Reed Richards—it's an unchained Susan Storm."

