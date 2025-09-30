Sue Storm's Alter-Ego Malice Returns as the Invincible Woman in Upcoming Issues of Marvel Comics' "Fantastic Four"
The Invisible Woman as you've never seen her before!
Longtime fans of The Fantastic Four will remember Malice, the malevolent alter-ego of Susan Storm who pops up every once in a while to wreak havoc on our heroes. And now Malice will return in a slightly different form– an alternate-universe version of the Invisible Woman who goes by the Invincible Woman.
What’s happening:
- In upcoming issues of Fantastic Four from Marvel Comics, writer Ryan North and artist Humberto Ramos will be introducing a new character known as the Invincible Woman, who is an alternate universe version of the Invisible Woman AKA Susan Storm, resembling her alter-ego Malice, the Mistress of Hate.
- Malice was created by writer/artist John Byrne and first introduced in The Fantastic Four Vol. 1, issues #280-281, after Sue Storm is manipulated by the villain Psycho-Man.
- Fantastic Four #6 will also include a redeem code for Marvel Rivals players to unlock an exclusive new in-game “MALICE WILL RULE" spray.
- Variant covers for Fantastic Four #6-8 will include a “Hidden Gem" cover by Byrne himself.
- Other covers for these issues are viewable below.
- Fantastic Four # 6 will be released on Wednesday, December 3rd, #7 is coming January 7th, and then #8 is due out on February 18th wherever comic books are sold.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Ryan North: “Sue has played a lot of roles over her lifetime, and I think she's a really fascinating character. She's smart, she's funny, and she's determined. The Invincible Woman isn't our Sue Storm—and our Sue Storm isn't going anywhere—but she is a version of her that had different things happen over the course of her life. Of course, we've seen a similar situation with The Maker, but the true danger of the Fantastic Four was never an evil Reed Richards—it's an unchained Susan Storm."
More Fantastic News:
- Sadly the Fantastic Four are no longer available for meet-and-greets at Disneyland, after a summer of promoting The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- We recently got the details for the home media release of First Steps from Marvel Studios.
- Members of the United States military were treated to secret screenings of the film.